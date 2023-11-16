Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Talladega County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Donoho School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Munford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pelham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
