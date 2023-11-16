South Alabama vs. Nicholls State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) host the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at Mitchell Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Mitchell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
South Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- South Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- South Alabama had more success against the spread than Nicholls State last year, sporting an ATS record of 21-11-0, compared to the 8-17-0 mark of the Colonels.
South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Alabama
|70.9
|146.5
|65.2
|137.9
|136.1
|Nicholls State
|75.6
|146.5
|72.7
|137.9
|149.3
Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Jaguars scored 70.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 72.7 the Colonels allowed.
- When South Alabama scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Alabama
|21-11-0
|16-16-0
|Nicholls State
|8-17-0
|9-16-0
South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Alabama
|Nicholls State
|10-4
|Home Record
|11-2
|4-10
|Away Record
|4-11
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|73.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|67.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-7-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
