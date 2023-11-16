The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) will face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Information

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 45th 65.2 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 30.8 241st 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th 307th 11.4 Assists 13.9 109th 9th 9.2 Turnovers 13.1 294th

