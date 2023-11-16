The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) play the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Nicholls State matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-5.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-6.5) 138.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Alabama went 21-11-0 ATS last season.

Jaguars games hit the over 16 out of 32 times last season.

Nicholls State covered eight times in 25 games with a spread last season.

In Colonels games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.