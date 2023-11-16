There is high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clay-Chalkville High School at Pell City High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16

7:15 PM CT on November 16 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Weaver High School