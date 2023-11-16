If you reside in Morgan County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16

7:15 PM CT on November 16 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Hatton High School