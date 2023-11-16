Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J.U. Blacksher High School at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.