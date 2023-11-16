Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Satsuma High School at Washington County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Washington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Shores High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at B.C. Rain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson High School at Theodore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Theodore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
