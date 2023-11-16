Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
