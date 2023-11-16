Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Etowah County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J B Pennington High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
