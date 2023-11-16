Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Coffee County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
G.W. Long High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion Chapel High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.