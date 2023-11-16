Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Chilton County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Blocton High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Clanton, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.