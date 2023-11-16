Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Donoho School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Munford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Plains High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Weaver, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
