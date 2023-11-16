We have high school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pontchartrain Christian Homeschool at Central Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Milton, FL

Milton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Shores High School at Faith Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy