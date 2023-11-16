Auburn vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) take on the Auburn Tigers (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Barclays Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Notre Dame matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-14.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-15.5)
|145.5
|-1700
|+920
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Auburn covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Tigers games.
- Notre Dame put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of 15 of the Fighting Irish's games last season went over the point total.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Auburn is 26th in college basketball. It is far below that, 259th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.