The Auburn Tigers (1-1) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents made.

Auburn had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Irish ranked 322nd.

Last year, the Tigers averaged just 0.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Fighting Irish gave up (72.1).

Auburn went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Auburn posted 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 70.9.

When it comes to three-pointers, Auburn performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule