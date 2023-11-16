How to Watch Auburn vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (1-1) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents made.
- Auburn had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Irish ranked 322nd.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged just 0.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Fighting Irish gave up (72.1).
- Auburn went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Auburn posted 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 70.9.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Auburn performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage on the road.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
