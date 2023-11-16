A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) host the South Florida Bulls (3-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulls, winners of three in a row.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. South Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulls scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, 9.7 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide allowed to opponents.

South Florida went 25-2 last season when allowing fewer than 70 points.

Last year, the Crimson Tide recorded 10 more points per game (70) than the Bulls gave up (60).

Alabama went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 60 points.

The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bulls allowed to opponents.

The Bulls' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Alabama Schedule