How to Watch the Alabama vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) host the South Florida Bulls (3-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulls, winners of three in a row.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama vs. South Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, 9.7 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide allowed to opponents.
- South Florida went 25-2 last season when allowing fewer than 70 points.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide recorded 10 more points per game (70) than the Bulls gave up (60).
- Alabama went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 60 points.
- The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bulls allowed to opponents.
- The Bulls' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|W 93-39
|Foster Auditorium
|11/10/2023
|Winthrop
|W 79-50
|Foster Auditorium
|11/12/2023
|Morehead State
|W 85-44
|Foster Auditorium
|11/16/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/19/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/24/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
