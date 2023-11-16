Thursday's contest that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) versus the South Florida Bulls (3-0) at Foster Auditorium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-53 in favor of Alabama, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Crimson Tide enter this contest following an 85-44 win against Morehead State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 78, South Florida 53

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson Tide put up 70.0 points per game (83rd in college basketball) last season while allowing 60.4 per outing (77th in college basketball). They had a +299 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Alabama's offense was less productive in SEC games last year, posting 66.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.0 PPG.

The Crimson Tide put up 70.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they fared better on offense, averaging 70.1 points per contest last year.

At home, Alabama surrendered 11.0 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (64.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.