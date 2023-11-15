Jalen Johnson will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

Johnson, in his most recent game (November 14 win against the Pistons), posted 16 points.

We're going to break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Over 7.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-175)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Knicks conceded 42 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.1 assists last season, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 30 11 9 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.