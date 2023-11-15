Trae Young and Julius Randle are two players to watch when the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) and the New York Knicks (5-5) face off at State Farm Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, MSG

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks defeated the Pistons on Tuesday, 126-120. Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 32 points (and added 10 assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 32 5 10 3 0 1 Saddiq Bey 19 4 2 2 1 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 17 3 3 0 1 3

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.

Murray's numbers for the season are 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 25.0% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 7.0 boards per contest.

Clint Capela's numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter is posting 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

