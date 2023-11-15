Hawks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) face the New York Knicks (5-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.
Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-1.5
|230.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in seven of 10 games this season.
- The average total in Atlanta's contests this year is 238.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Hawks are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won three of its five games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
Hawks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|7
|70%
|120.9
|229.3
|117.3
|221.6
|233.9
|Knicks
|3
|30%
|108.4
|229.3
|104.3
|221.6
|221.6
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (3-3-0) than it has at home (1-3-0).
- The Hawks record 16.6 more points per game (120.9) than the Knicks give up (104.3).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|4-6
|1-4
|6-4
|Knicks
|6-4
|1-3
|3-7
Hawks vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Knicks
|120.9
|108.4
|4
|28
|4-6
|3-0
|6-4
|3-0
|117.3
|104.3
|23
|2
|1-0
|6-4
|1-0
|5-5
