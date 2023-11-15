The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-3) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
Alabama State vs. Oklahoma 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets averaged 12.1 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Sooners gave up to opponents (75.4).
  • Alabama State went 14-10 last season when giving up fewer than 84.2 points.
  • Last year, the Sooners averaged 84.2 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 70.2 the Hornets gave up.
  • Oklahoma had a 23-2 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
  • The Sooners made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (53.9%).
  • The Hornets shot 38.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 40.3% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Alabama State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Alabama L 93-39 Foster Auditorium
11/9/2023 @ Memphis L 95-51 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 @ SMU L 96-47 Moody Coliseum
11/15/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/18/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
11/20/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium

