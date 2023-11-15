How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-3) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN+.
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama State vs. Oklahoma 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets averaged 12.1 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Sooners gave up to opponents (75.4).
- Alabama State went 14-10 last season when giving up fewer than 84.2 points.
- Last year, the Sooners averaged 84.2 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 70.2 the Hornets gave up.
- Oklahoma had a 23-2 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
- The Sooners made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (53.9%).
- The Hornets shot 38.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 40.3% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 93-39
|Foster Auditorium
|11/9/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 95-51
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|@ SMU
|L 96-47
|Moody Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
