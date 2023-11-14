The Troy Trojans (0-1) play the Samford Bulldogs (2-0) at 6:15 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Samford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 12.2 fewer points per game last year (65.6) than the Trojans gave up (77.8).

Samford went 13-14 last season when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Last year, the 83.3 points per game the Trojans averaged were 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (67.6).

Troy went 16-11 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Troy Schedule