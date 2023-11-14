Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Talladega County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alabama School for the Deaf at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
