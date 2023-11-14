The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) play in a game with no set line at Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama's games went over the point total 16 out of 32 times last year.

The Jaguars were 21-11-0 against the spread last season.

South Alabama put together a 21-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 21-13-0 mark from Alabama.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 81.8 152.7 68.3 133.5 149.2 South Alabama 70.9 152.7 65.2 133.5 136.1

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Jaguars put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed to opponents.

South Alabama put together a 12-3 ATS record and a 14-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 15-19-0 South Alabama 21-11-0 16-16-0

South Alabama vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama South Alabama 15-0 Home Record 10-4 9-3 Away Record 4-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

