Tuesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Coleman Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-71 and heavily favors Alabama to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The game has no set line.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

South Alabama vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, South Alabama 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-10.7)

Alabama (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

South Alabama Performance Insights

With 70.9 points per game on offense, South Alabama ranked 191st in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it ceded 65.2 points per contest, which ranked 45th in college basketball.

With 30.1 boards per game, the Jaguars were 270th in the country. They ceded 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

South Alabama put up 11.4 assists per game, which ranked them 307th in college basketball.

The Jaguars forced 10.5 turnovers per game last season (304th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 9.2 turnovers per game (ninth-best).

Last year the Jaguars sank 7.6 treys per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.5% (162nd-ranked) from three-point land.

South Alabama dominated in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranked second-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (4.9 per game) and 10th-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.4%).

South Alabama attempted 36.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.2% of the shots it attempted (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.0 threes per contest, which were 37.8% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).

