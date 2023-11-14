The Troy Trojans (0-1) face the Samford Bulldogs (2-0) at 6:15 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Samford vs. Troy 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 12.2 fewer points per game last year (65.6) than the Trojans allowed their opponents to score (77.8).

Samford went 13-14 last season when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Last year, the 83.3 points per game the Trojans scored were 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (67.6).

When Troy scored more than 67.6 points last season, it went 16-11.

Samford Schedule