The Nashville Predators' (5-9) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Tuesday, November 14 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body
Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles
Trevor Zegras C Questionable Lower Body
Chase De Leo C Out Knee
Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body
Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • Nashville's 42 total goals (three per game) make it the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • They have the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -7.

Ducks Season Insights

  • The Ducks have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.
  • Anaheim's total of 41 goals allowed (2.9 per game) ranks 12th in the league.
  • Their +3 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-165) Ducks (+140) 6

