Should you wager on Phillip Tomasino to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Tomasino averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0 10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

