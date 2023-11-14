How to Watch the North Alabama vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) battle the North Alabama Lions (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
North Alabama vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lions scored an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just four more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up.
- When North Alabama allowed fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-4.
- Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Tigers put up were only 0.1 fewer points than the Lions allowed (64.7).
- When Missouri scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 13-3.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 22.5% lower than the 58.6% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.
- The Lions shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UT Southern
|W 90-47
|Flowers Hall
|11/10/2023
|Denver
|L 67-51
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Flowers Hall
