North Alabama vs. Mississippi State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) meet the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Soucie: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|9th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|297th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|4th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|344th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|11.5
|304th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
