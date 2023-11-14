Tuesday's game between the Missouri Tigers (2-1) and North Alabama Lions (1-1) matching up at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 80-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Lions dropped their last outing 67-51 against Denver on Friday.

North Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

North Alabama vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 80, North Alabama 56

North Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game last season (scoring 66.3 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball while giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball) and had a +49 scoring differential overall.

North Alabama scored fewer points in conference play (64.9 per game) than overall (66.3).

At home, the Lions scored 70.0 points per game last season, 7.4 more than they averaged away (62.6).

North Alabama allowed 60.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.

