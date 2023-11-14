The North Alabama Lions (2-0) go up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. North Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-18.5) 138.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-18.5) 138.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Alabama compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

The Lions covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 13 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

