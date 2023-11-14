Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Limestone County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Limestone High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Limestone High School at Elkmont High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Elkmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.