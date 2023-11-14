Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lauderdale County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
