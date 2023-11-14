Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midfield High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midfield High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
