The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) go up against the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.

Jacksonville State went 10-5 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers finished 60th.

The Gamecocks scored only one fewer point per game last year (69.9) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (70.9).

Jacksonville State went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.6.

The Gamecocks conceded fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.

At home, Jacksonville State sunk 9.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (8.2). Jacksonville State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (36.4%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule