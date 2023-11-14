The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Information

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank
74th 76 Points Scored 69.9 212th
204th 70.9 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
201st 31.4 Rebounds 32.6 117th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 9.1 30th
179th 13 Assists 12.3 237th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

