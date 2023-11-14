Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Houston County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston County High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Barbour County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Clayton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.