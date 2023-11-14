Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Franklin County, Alabama today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Bay High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.