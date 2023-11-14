In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 41 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 2 2 0 20:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 17:04 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:56 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:34 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 18:37 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

