How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents hit.
- Creighton went 14-3 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 41st.
- Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
- Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
- Iowa compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bluejays finished 278th.
- The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.
- When Iowa allowed fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.
- The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.6 in away games.
- Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.9.
- At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.
- At home, Iowa sunk 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
