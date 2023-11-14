Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Colbert County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Christian School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee High School at Phil Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Phil Cambell, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
