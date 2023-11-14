Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Baldwin County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayshore Christian School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
