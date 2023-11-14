The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) host the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Alabama vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

South Alabama's .656 ATS win percentage (21-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Alabama's .618 mark (21-13-0 ATS Record).

Alabama vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 81.8 152.7 68.3 133.5 149.2 South Alabama 70.9 152.7 65.2 133.5 136.1

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars allowed.

When Alabama scored more than 65.2 points last season, it went 17-8 against the spread and 25-3 overall.

Alabama vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 15-19-0 South Alabama 21-11-0 16-16-0

Alabama vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama South Alabama 15-0 Home Record 10-4 9-3 Away Record 4-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

