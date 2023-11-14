The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Alabama vs. South Alabama Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 70.9 191st 122nd 68.3 Points Allowed 65.2 45th 1st 41.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 10th 9.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 49th 15.0 Assists 11.4 307th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 9.2 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.