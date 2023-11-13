The UAB Blazers (1-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Western Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts put up 15.1 fewer points per game last year (54.5) than the Blazers allowed (69.6).

Western Carolina had a 9-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers scored were 5.6 more points than the Catamounts allowed (65.3).

UAB had a 12-7 record last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.

Last season, the Blazers had a 35.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 18.7% lower than the 53.7% of shots the Catamounts' opponents knocked down.

The Catamounts shot at a 14.8% rate from the field last season, 32.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Blazers averaged.

UAB Schedule