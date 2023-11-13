The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Red Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Michigan put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last year hit the over.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), St. John's (NY) is 26th in college basketball. It is way below that, 151st, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of St. John's (NY) winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 With odds of +8000, Michigan has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

