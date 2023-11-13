Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In Morgan County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ardmore High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Danville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.