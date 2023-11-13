Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marshall County, Alabama today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Asbury High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 13

7:45 PM CT on November 13 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntsville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School